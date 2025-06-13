Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total value of $3,373,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wingstop from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Wingstop from $315.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wingstop from $389.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.96.

View Our Latest Research Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $358.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.16. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $204.00 and a one year high of $433.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.