Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of LENZ Therapeutics worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LENZ shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

LENZ stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $832.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.42.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

