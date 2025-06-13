Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.0% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.6% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.4% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $323.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $357.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.45.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $298.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.04 and a 1-year high of $326.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total transaction of $655,395.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $802,671.87. The trade was a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.