Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 373.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

BKH opened at $57.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $65.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

