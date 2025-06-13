Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NIKE by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,367,993 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,541,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $98.04.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

