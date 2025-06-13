Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL opened at $55.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $71.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

