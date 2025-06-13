Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

Atmus Filtration Technologies ( NYSE:ATMU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATMU shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.