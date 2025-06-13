Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 182.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Shares of UFPI opened at $97.60 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.68 and a 1 year high of $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average of $110.22.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

