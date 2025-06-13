Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,958,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $307.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 10,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $3,328,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,959,880. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,025. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,453. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

