Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 426.3% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,361 shares of company stock valued at $106,359,058 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $481.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $491.20. The firm has a market cap of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 944.59, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

