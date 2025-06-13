Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.70 Million Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 848,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,274,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,419,000 after acquiring an additional 372,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 157,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 3,393 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $141,725.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,140.23. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,013 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $84,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,606.92. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,523. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.5%

CNO opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $38.91. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $43.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

