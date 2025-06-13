Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) by 285.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 343.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $62.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

