Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.22 Million in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,141,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,166,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,766,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,763,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $113,536,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCB shares. Hovde Group upgraded United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

United Community Banks Stock Up 0.2%

UCB stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

