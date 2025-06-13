Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth approximately $916,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 128.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Doximity during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 14.0% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 79,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Doximity by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 341,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.84.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $2,575,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,552.95. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $113,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,062.74. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,900,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Trading Down 0.9%

DOCS opened at $56.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $85.21.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

