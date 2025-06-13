Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.40.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $481.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.