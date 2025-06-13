Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,566 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IOT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Samsara by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,743,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,129,000 after buying an additional 2,852,575 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $112,041,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $106,274,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Samsara by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,143,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,045,000 after buying an additional 2,148,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Samsara by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after buying an additional 1,243,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $40.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.08. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -86.26 and a beta of 1.74. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 19.44% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $4,012,773.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,520. The trade was a 45.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,978.88. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,136,917 shares of company stock worth $89,546,904. 60.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IOT. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

