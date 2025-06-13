Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,746 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of WEAV stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $684.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

Insider Transactions at Weave Communications

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Weave Communications, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett T. White sold 54,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $552,941.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,086,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,343,708.32. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Branden Neish sold 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $289,028.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 460,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,087.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 320,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,274. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEAV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

About Weave Communications

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

