Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,619 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $175,110,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of 3M by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of 3M by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,511,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $337,815,000 after purchasing an additional 898,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. 3M has a twelve month low of $98.26 and a twelve month high of $156.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.71. The stock has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.46.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total transaction of $1,179,493.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This trade represents a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

