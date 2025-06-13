Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 511.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Times by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $112,932.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,123.75. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $950,595.41. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYT

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.79. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $58.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.