Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,949 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of Miller Industries worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1,894.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MLR stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.40 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.10.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Miller Industries ( NYSE:MLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $225.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.35 million. On average, analysts predict that Miller Industries, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

