Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,876 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.