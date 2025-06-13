Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,846 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $196,578,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,055,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after buying an additional 1,135,426 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2,293.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,128,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,224,000 after buying an additional 1,081,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,770,000 after buying an additional 590,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $102.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $99.13 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

