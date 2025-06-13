Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,275,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $324.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $379.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.83%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

