Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,053 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,938,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,582,000 after purchasing an additional 411,133 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,599,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,122,000 after purchasing an additional 895,521 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,542,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,027,000 after purchasing an additional 366,154 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,902,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in StepStone Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,083,000 after purchasing an additional 77,490 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of STEP stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. StepStone Group LP has a one year low of $40.07 and a one year high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $295.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group LP will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $84,194.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,896.97. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $48,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,593.26. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 338,426 shares of company stock worth $20,325,626. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 target price on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on StepStone Group

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.