Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $179.03 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

