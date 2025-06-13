Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,799 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:APD opened at $283.17 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

