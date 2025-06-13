Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 120.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 307.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.86.

Atlas Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $297.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.13 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Insider Activity

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham purchased 9,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.38 per share, for a total transaction of $128,916.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 572,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,671.86. The trade was a 1.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $92,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,700. This represents a 233.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

