Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 120,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 134,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,442 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $460.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.93. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

SIGA Technologies Announces Dividend

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

