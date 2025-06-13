Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,092,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Perrigo by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.16. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -88.55%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

