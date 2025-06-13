Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,127 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cognex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth $1,215,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,396 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Stock Performance

CGNX stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.97.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGNX

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.