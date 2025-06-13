Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,537 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 892.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,891,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 950.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,661,672,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $91.66 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

