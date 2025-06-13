Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 25,055 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,055 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,267.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,221.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 13.55, a current ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.56.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

