Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 349 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 63,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, CRO Brock Ballard sold 12,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $557,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 68,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,325.12. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bentley Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.9%

Bentley Systems stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.07. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

