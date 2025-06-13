Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 44,595 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,595 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 464.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 3,005.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,277,100.62. The trade was a 10.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 223,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,796,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 466,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,316. This represents a 32.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

