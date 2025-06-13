Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 629 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLX. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Arcellx in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $66.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.23. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $107.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Arcellx from $133.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, Director Kavita Patel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $478,695. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

