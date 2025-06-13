Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,096,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,799,000 after buying an additional 2,185,082 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,248,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,498,000 after buying an additional 1,931,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,483,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,777,000 after buying an additional 3,346,755 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,936,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,163,000 after buying an additional 367,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after buying an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,834.24. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 3,058 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $119,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,928.32. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock valued at $650,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVMD opened at $41.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

