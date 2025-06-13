Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $4,960,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,421 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,055.10. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Melius Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.9%

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $265.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.14. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $279.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.76 and a 200-day moving average of $233.88.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

