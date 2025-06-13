Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 49.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Hasbro Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HAS opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. Hasbro’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.41%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

