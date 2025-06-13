HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Holdings Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in HilleVax were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLVX. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of HilleVax by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HilleVax by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 29,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, HilleVax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of HLVX opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. HilleVax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.74.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.25. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HilleVax, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

