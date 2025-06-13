Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,133.12 ($15.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,306 ($17.78). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,292 ($17.59), with a volume of 661,338 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,450 ($19.74) price objective for the company.

Hiscox Stock Performance

About Hiscox

The firm has a market cap of £5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,187.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,133.12.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, and luxury motor, as well as artwork, antiques, classic cars, jewelry, collectables, and other assets through brokers, partners, and direct-to-consumers.

Featured Stories

