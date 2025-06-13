Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Humana were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,254,899,000 after buying an additional 1,751,857 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Humana by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,587,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,045 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,348,000 after purchasing an additional 550,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of HUM stock opened at $234.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.24.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

