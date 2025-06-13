IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 44,620 ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 44,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Short Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Short Real Estate Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA REK opened at $16.81 on Friday. ProShares Short Real Estate has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $19.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17.

ProShares Short Real Estate Profile

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

