IMC Chicago LLC Acquires Shares of 44,620 ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 44,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.07% of ProShares Short Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.
ProShares Short Real Estate Trading Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA REK opened at $16.81 on Friday. ProShares Short Real Estate has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $19.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.17.
ProShares Short Real Estate Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short Real Estate
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.