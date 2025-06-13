IMC Chicago LLC Has $816,000 Position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,557 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.14% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOXS. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $6,636,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $573,000.

NYSEARCA SOXS opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.92. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

