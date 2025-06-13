IMC Chicago LLC Invests $971,000 in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Separately, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF by 16,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CSD opened at $81.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78. Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF has a 1-year low of $63.06 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The company has a market cap of $67.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Profile

Guggenheim Spin-Off ETF, formerly Claymore/Beacon Spin-Off ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Beacon Spin-off Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs) and master limited partnerships (MLPs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs included in the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (NYSEARCA:CSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.