IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $697,000 Investment in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000.
GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Price Performance
Shares of AMZZ opened at $29.30 on Friday. GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 million, a PE ratio of -481.99 and a beta of 2.84.
GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF Company Profile
The GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (AMZZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZZ was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.
