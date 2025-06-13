IMC Chicago LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 5.95% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Price Performance

Shares of EET opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $64.73.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

