IMC Chicago LLC Sells 11,755 Shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

IMC Chicago LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 111,482 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 139,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,153,000.

Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares Trading Down 3.6%

NYSEARCA:TMV opened at $38.43 on Friday. Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77.

About Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

