IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 107,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $77.17 on Friday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a one year low of $61.33 and a one year high of $84.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $312.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.27.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

