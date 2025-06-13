IMZ Advisory Inc Lowers Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IMZ Advisory Inc trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 77,788 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 120,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 107,366.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 90,272 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 90,188 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $145.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.24.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,560,845 shares of company stock valued at $360,351,849 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

