ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stake Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ING. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE ING opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.13. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Groep had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.6526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.45%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

